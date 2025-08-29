VP Vance on 40 Million Illegals in the US and the Housing Crisis

Vice President JD Vance spoke to thousands of local government leaders at the National League of Cities conference in Washington, D.C., Monday. He called on them to curb illegal immigration.

Vance began his speech by addressing the current American housing crisis. He cited a study that showed house sale levels to be the lowest in 30 years.

“The average income it takes to buy a new house is nearly two times the average salary of your typical American family — not the average American worker, but the combined incomes of a husband and wife,” Vance said.

Housing Affordability Is a Pressing Issue

This finding coincides with over three-quarters of Americans who believe housing affordability is a pressing and growing issue. That is according to a survey by Data for Progress.

Vance said some of this cost can be reduced by slashing unnecessary regulatory fees at the local level, since these fees account for over 20% of the cost of a new home. However, he believes the most effective way the U.S. could reduce housing costs would be to decrease demand.

He believes there are forty million people here illegally. Forty million is a conservative number. It’s more likely 60 million given all the years of illegal immigration and lies about it being 11 million to cover it up.

Why wouldn’t that number cause a housing crisis?

We know there are 55 million visa holders in the US. If we add them to the number of illegals, we are talking 100 million foreigners influencing our politics, religion, culture, and so on? A third of the country? No wonder we can’t get along.