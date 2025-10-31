Federal Judge Orders Feds to Pay SNAP with Emergency Funds

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to tap emergency funds to pay for SNAP a day before they were to be suspended because of the Democrat shut down.

Obama judge John McConnell of Rhode Island issued the TRO during a hearing, saying he was directing the US Department of Agriculture to use “contingency funds to pay benefits under SNAP. There is no doubt and it is beyond argument that irreparable harm will begin to occur if it hasn’t already occurred.”

We’re not sure how it could have occurred already when nothing has happened yet, but that’s what the judge said.

The federal government originally said they would keep paying food stamps using emergency funding but in an October 24 memo the USDA said the contingency funds were not “legally available.”

A second judge in Boston also ordered it, and a third is considering it.

Reportedly, the emergency fund only extends SNAP benefits for two weeks and cuts off benefits for women and infants. We haven’t confirmed that.

It’s hard to believe they have the right to overrule the federal government, especially since it’s a wide-ranging ruling that affects the entire country. They are overstepping and the administration has to appeal, which Democrats will try to use as a talking point.

This is all a game Democrats are playing. Republicans asked for nothing and cut nothing. It was a clean CR, but the radical Democrats ordered Schumer to shut down the governement and the codger obeyed.

Some of the people collecting do need it, but not over 42 million, many of whom are obese.