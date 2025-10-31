Gov. Hochul Blasts President Trump for Shutting Down Talks with Canada

Gov. Kathy Hochul blasted President Trump’s “impulsive and costly” move that could hurt New York. She said doing it over an ad campaign is ridiculous. New York is a trading partner with Canada and sells billions of dollars worth of goods to Canada annually.

Hochul said, “Thousands of New York businesses, farmers, and border communities depend on that relationship. Tourism from Canada powers our economy from Niagara Falls to to Montauk Point.”

Howver, it’s not only about the ad. The administration believes Canada is burning bridges. The ad was a trigger:

Speaking more broadly about the state of negotiations, US Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra laid the blame at Canada’s feet for the soured relationship.

Hoekstra has previously expressed his distaste for what he’s called “anti-American” sentiment in Canada, and on Monday pointed to some provinces removing U.S. liquor from store shelves and Canadians being discouraged from traveling south of the border as examples.

He also said the ad amounts to foreign interference, with the U.S. Supreme Court set to start hearing arguments on the legality of Trump’s tariffs on Nov. 5, as well as some gubernatorial and state legislative elections happening next week.

“Canada burnt the bridges with America,” he said. “Donald Trump did not slam the door.”

“Donald Trump could do the only thing that a leader of a sovereign nation could do when a neighbour, another sovereign nation, decided to interject itself into American politics,” he added. “Canada slammed that door shut all by itself.”

The USMCA covers approximately 60% of U.S-Canada trade, and the remaining 40% is what is being debated and argued. In general, President Trump prefers more focused bilateral trade agreements instead of the one size-fits-all treaties.

U.S. Ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra, told the Carney administration, and various stakeholders, any trade agreement is no longer possible.

The U.S. ambassador doesn’t foresee a new security and economic deal between Canada and the United States. Definitely not this year.

President Trump sees the agreements with Canada only going one way and he wants them to be reciprocal.

As this is going on, President Trump is traveling the globe, making deals and bringing investments into the United States.