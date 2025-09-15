FEMA Celebrates Charlie’s Assassination

During the eight years of Barack Obama and the four of Joe Biden, every government agency was filled with leftists, many who are very weird and soulless. It would take a generation to weed them out, which is why it is so important these agencies are decapitated now. We don’t want them hiring any more like them. That’s how universities, Hollywood, and the media became left-wing only.

“FEMA SECTION CHIEF: Charlie Kirk “Kind of Deserved It” — O’Keefe Media Records Top Official at Federal Agency Laughing About Assassination of Conservative Commentator An official with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), was caught on hidden camera laughing about the murder of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, calling him “a lunatic” who “kind of deserves it,” and saying agency staff were “laughing” at the news and showed “not a ton of empathy.”

“The official admitted to sharing memes about the attack, raising serious concerns about political bias and professionalism within the nation’s emergency response agency.”

Does anyone believe this FEMA clown and his pals would try to help people with whom they disagree?