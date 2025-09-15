Jasmine, Don’t Be Evil

We don’t know what goes on in Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s mind or heart, but on the surface Jasmine is trying to get ICE officers and their families hurt or killed in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s murder.
By the way, policing was not borne out of slave patrols in the United States as she claims. Policing has been around as long as there have been people because people aren’t perfect. Jasmine certainly isn’t. She spreads hate nonstop.
Personally, I don’t think she’s stupid. She’s chosen a routine that she likes and which promotes her hatred of white people and the police. People like this can’t be happy, can they?
Watch:
Pure incitement amid an organized nationwide doxxing campaign. https://t.co/0zZr5tpZjQ
— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) September 14, 2025
Looking more and more like she’ll be ready to join a gospel choir. Just a few more mashed taters, gravy and chicken leg honey.