Female Hockey Medalists Decline the White House Invitation

The United States women’s hockey team won a gold medal in Milan, and President Trump invited them to the State of the Union. However, they will not be going to the White House as part of its ongoing celebrations. They claim it is because of scheduling conflicts.

They were polite about it, but obviously, the message was sent. They couldn’t drop the politics to honor the United States by unifying us, as the men’s hockey team did.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal–winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” a USA Hockey spokesperson said, via NBC News’ Monica Alba. “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

It is all over a harmless, uncontroversial joke. The media and other troublemakers were infuriated over the joke.

Dave Portnoy defended President Trump after he joked with the U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team: When he called to congratulate them and invite them to the State of the Union, he joked that he’d be impeached if he didn’t invite the women. The left raged against the joke. Portnoy pointed out the absurdity of the outrage.

“If this speech made you mad, you need to take a Valium and maybe take a thousand steps back… There’s NOTHING to be mad about.”

“It’s wild to see the reaction to this video.”

These people are psychos.

The media and the entire left are calling it a misogynistic remark. People find more reasons to be offended than one can imagine.

JD Vance was there for them.

While in Miami, Jack Hughes of the men’s hockey team told reporters that the team is excited to visit the White House.

“Yeah, we’re excited. Everything is so political. We’re athletes,” he said in a video by the Daily Mail. “We’re so proud to represent the U.S.

“When you get the chance to go to White House and meet the President, we’re proud to be Americans, and that’s so patriotic. No matter what your views are, we’re super excited to go to the White House tomorrow and be a part of that.”

Hughes said they were tight with the women and got along great.

Their mom explained to reporters it isn’t about politics; it’s about country.

