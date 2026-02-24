Open Borders Fanatics: Everyone Is a Neighbor Except Citizens

Nationally, since 2000, illegal aliens have committed five million serious crimes, including 200,000 robberies, 100,000 rapes or sexual assaults, and 30,000 murders. Those are some of the crimes we know about. Fewer than a third of murders are solved. None of those crimes should have taken place.

Watch the clip for a few of the monsters ICE took off Minnesota streets.

Operation Metro Surge got dangerous criminal aliens off Minnesota’s streets. Here are just some of the most egregious criminals from the operation featured by @FullMeasureNews this weekend. pic.twitter.com/puc9nq46s9 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 24, 2026

Meanwhile, Democrats in the previous administration under figurehead Joe Biden funneled 100 million tax dollars to CHIRLA, which funneled it to California. CHIRLA is an open borders/anti-ICE organization.

People who do this really have to hate the USA.

“$100 million goes into an organization unsupervised… most of [CHIRLA’S] money came from the Biden administration, who fed it into California, who fed it into CHIRLA.” California State Senate candidate and Rebuild California Vice Chair @nettermike raises the alarm over… pic.twitter.com/MklknL7Byq — One America News (@OANN) February 24, 2026

They are rewarding illegal behavior to attract more of it. It ruins sovereignty and puts illegal aliens above citizens, ignoring the costs to people here legally.

Communists Zohran and AOC are normalizing illegal immigration, including that of criminals.

Sanctuary cities weaponize inclusivity and diversity to protect against illegal entry by anyone. They then force real Americans to pay for them and their own demise.

In the clip below, New York Bolshies are telling illegal aliens in Spanish to sign up for free childcare. Universal childcare was always for them.