Open Borders Fanatics: Everyone Is a Neighbor Except Citizens

Open Borders Fanatics: Everyone Is a Neighbor Except Citizens

M Dowling
Nationally, since 2000, illegal aliens have committed five million serious crimes, including 200,000 robberies, 100,000 rapes or sexual assaults, and 30,000 murders. Those are some of the crimes we know about. Fewer than a third of murders are solved. None of those crimes should have taken place.

Watch the clip for a few of the monsters ICE took off Minnesota streets.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the previous administration under figurehead Joe Biden funneled 100 million tax dollars to CHIRLA, which funneled it to California. CHIRLA is an open borders/anti-ICE organization.

People who do this really have to hate the USA.

They are rewarding illegal behavior to attract more of it. It ruins sovereignty and puts illegal aliens above citizens, ignoring the costs to people here legally.

Communists Zohran and AOC are normalizing illegal immigration, including that of criminals.

Sanctuary cities weaponize inclusivity and diversity to protect against illegal entry by anyone. They then force real Americans to pay for them and their own demise.

In the clip below, New York Bolshies are telling illegal aliens in Spanish to sign up for free childcare. Universal childcare was always for them.

