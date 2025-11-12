Fetterman Tells Shocked Dana the Far-Left Is Crueler Than the Right

Sen. John Fetterman told Dana Bash that the left is crueler than the right. He said the right would say “really rough things and names,” but the left, “they want me to die or they’re cheering for your next stroke.”

The funniest thing is Dana Bash acting shocked as if she didn’t know.

Fetterman: “I’ve drunk deeply of the venom of both the left and the right. As a connoisseur, I can confirm that the most poisonous, the bitterest, is from the far left.”

Shocked Dana: “That is pretty remarkable to hear you say that as an elected Democrat. …”

Fetterman: “…you know, it’s been, it’s just been my personal experience on this thing. And when I asked my digital team, I said, you know, you’re, we’re on all the platforms. You know, really, what’s kind of the harshest, what’s kind of the most personal? And the answer was immediate. He said, Oh, blue sky. It’s blue sky.

“And the difference is, I mean, the right would say really rough things and names, you know, some names I won’t, I won’t repeat on TV, but, the on the left, it was like, they want me to die, or that word cheering for your next stroke, or,

Shocked Dana: “That’s terrible.”

Fetterman: “That depression one, why couldn’t a depression one? And I hope your kids find you, and then they even have, like the graphic, a gift, where they have, like a stroke, you know, in, you know, in your head, yeah, and they said that, I remember one they claimed, oh, the doctor let us down, and why did they have to save his life? I mean, just really, like, I just can’t imagine people are, are wishing, you know, you I wish he dies, or I want him to die, you know, literally cheering for a stroke. And I don’t know what the kind of a place where that comes from, I mean, that’s, that’s much different than just calling me a name, you know, and that’s really been consistent, you know, in that community online.”

At least Dana knows it’s terrible.