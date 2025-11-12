Trump Responds to the Epstein Emails Suggesting He’s Guilty

President Trump responded to the Epstein emails posted by the Democrat Oversight Committee today. The emails gave evidence to nothing but they got the sound bites Democrats wanted. One email from Epstein to gossip author Michael Wolff had Epstein claiming that Trump spent hours with one of the victims in Epstein’s house, suggesting he might have engaged in illicit behavior. However, the victim in question was Virginia Guthrie and she had already made it clear that Trump never did anything wrong that she knew.

Trump’s Responded to the Emails on Truth Social

“The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects. Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap.

“The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price.

“There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats!”

The Tragic Life of Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre‘s book described what was done to her as a 17-year-old and during most of her life. It was horrifying. According to her account, she was sexually abused by her own father as a child and then became a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and his gal pal Ghislaine Maxwell. They seduced her into a three-way sexual relationship and kept that up for years.

Her account is detailed and sordid and all proven. One can’t feel anything but sympathy for Ms. Giuffre who killed herself earlier this year.

In one disgusting story about Maxwell, Giuffre describes Epstein’s procurer becoming jealous after turning 40. “Maxwell began lashing out at me during our threesomes. For example, she would grab a larger-than-life-size dildo and use it to hurt me. If I complained, she hurt me more.”

They even set her up on more than one occasion with a violent abusive man who left her bleeding from her nose and other parts of her body.

In a tragic and heartbreaking paragraph, she wrote:

“A familiar emptiness flooded me. Just minutes before, I had arrived at Epstein’s mansion hoping that I was turning a corner. Now I knew I was right back where I’d worked so hard not to be. … [T]he disappointment was excruciating. I blamed myself. ‘Is sex all anyone will ever want from me?’ a voice inside me shrieked, as another harsher voice chided: ‘Yes, you idiot. You knew that already.’”

It’s upsetting to know that Ghislaine Maxwell is now in a low security prison. She must never be pardoned. She ruined lives. Trump has suggested he might pardon her. At leaste he won’t rule it out. In this case, he would be far too forgiving.

If Trump was one of the people who abused Ms. Giuffre, she would not have hesitated to say so.