Fitness Expert Chris Christie Smears RFK as Head of HHS

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a joke and should not be leading public health in America,” says the Dunkin Donuts of health Chris Christie. People are calling Christie the well-known health influencer and a fitness guru. One look at him tells you why they are saying that as he insults the fit Mr. Kennedy.
Fat-as-hell Chris Christie sharing his opinion on how best to handle America’s health is almost as asinine as Biden having a mentally ill man, Richard Levine, as the assistant secretary of health.
Chris should probably sit this one out. We trust RFK Jr.
— Alex Bruesewitz (@alexbruesewitz) September 7, 2025
Does Chris Christie think the COVID crisis was handled well? Yes, he does. Anything Christie says about health is worthless. The man is a walking heart attack. All RFK wants to do is make America healthy again. Is he afraid RFK will take his Twinkies away?
“Robert F Kennedy Jr. is a foolish man, full of foolish and vapid ideas. And that was on display again this week in front of Congress,” Chubby said.
“This wholly unqualified man [is] in charge of 25% of all government spending…the president’s smart enough to know, RFK Jr. doesn’t belong in that job. But after he won, he wanted to show everybody, ‘I can do whatever I want to do because this Senate will be compliant no matter what I do. And I’ll put the greatest vaccine and public health denier of the last 20 years in charge of public health in America.’ It’s a human middle finger to everybody who opposed him.”
I think Trump and RFK want to make America healthy again.
Is there any better snapshot of the Uniparty establishment’s total insanity than Chris Christie scolding RFK about health expertise? pic.twitter.com/t9y1UuKjJQ
— John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) September 7, 2025