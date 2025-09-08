Fitness Expert Chris Christie Smears RFK as Head of HHS

By
M Dowling
-
0
22

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is a joke and should not be leading public health in America,” says the Dunkin Donuts of health Chris Christie. People are calling Christie the well-known health influencer and a fitness guru. One look at him tells you why they are saying that as he insults the fit Mr. Kennedy.

Does Chris Christie think the COVID crisis was handled well? Yes, he does. Anything Christie says about health is worthless. The man is a walking heart attack. All RFK wants to do is make America healthy again. Is he afraid RFK will take his Twinkies away?

“Robert F Kennedy Jr. is a foolish man, full of foolish and vapid ideas. And that was on display again this week in front of Congress,” Chubby said.

“This wholly unqualified man [is] in charge of 25% of all government spending…the president’s smart enough to know, RFK Jr. doesn’t belong in that job. But after he won, he wanted to show everybody, ‘I can do whatever I want to do because this Senate will be compliant no matter what I do. And I’ll put the greatest vaccine and public health denier of the last 20 years in charge of public health in America.’ It’s a human middle finger to everybody who opposed him.”

I think Trump and RFK want to make America healthy again.

