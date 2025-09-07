Krasner’s Philly Where a Woman Is Assassinated in Broad Daylight

Crime is allegedly down in Philadelphia, and the district attorney Larry Krasner has been very happy with the level of crime in the city, so much so that he wants ICE targeted and photographed as they interfere with it.

The carnage in Philly is acceptable to far-left Democrats such as Larry. However, it really isn’t acceptable. For example, one man shot a neutralized ‘threat’ – maybe – a woman on the ground. He shot her twice while she was helpless. A man in some type of uniform was watching as the scene unfolded. It was broad daylight. Some assumptions are made but the shooting looks clear.

It’s not as if a horror like this is unusual.

JUST IN: Philadelphia DA, Larry Krasner (D), tells citizens to ‘DOX’ Federal Agents by videoing them if they show up to tackle crime in Philadelphia. “Bring your video camera, video it, this is a President that is at war with the Truth.” pic.twitter.com/hdc24VI5tB — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) August 31, 2025



Larry’s Philly

One person is in custody after a woman was shot and assassinated in Philadelphia on Friday. Police responded in Center City around 5:49 p.m. for a shooting. Officers found a woman who had been shot. Police said she was taken to Jefferson Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.

One man in the area claimed he saw it all. Maybe yes, maybe no, probably no.

“She came up to him, pulled out a gun. She was waving it around,” witness Simon Bradstreet said. “And then he grabbed the gun from her, kicked her on the ground, shot her in the back and then shot her hand, I guess to not let her grab the gun again.”

“He tried to run and then there were four cops on the corner of 13th and Chestnut. They tackled him and then arrested him,” Bradstreet continued.

Woman dies after being shot in Center City, Philadelphia; person in custody. Video of the incident appears to show three people involved. One woman seems to be trying to pull a man away from another woman. Moments later, the man is seen pointing a gun at the woman on the ground.

The video is graphic. If you can stand looking at it, see if you think this is a legitimate shooting whether she had the gun originally or not.

Woman dies after being shot in Center City Philadelphia; person in custody. Video of the incident appears to show three people involved. One woman seems to be trying to pull a man away from another woman. Moments later, the man is seen pointing a gun at the woman on the ground. pic.twitter.com/RdFTkwXGGk — FREDDY GUSTAVO BORJA BORJA (@FreddyGusBorjaB) September 7, 2025

The witness is in some kind of uniform.

Woman fatally shot in center city Philadelphia. One person is in custody, and the investigation continues. A woman was killed in a shooting on September 5, 2025, at 12th and Chestnut streets in Philadelphia’s bustling Center City, pic.twitter.com/hHN0P5HKww — Walter Roncalli (@Ronkalli48849) September 7, 2025



Police also said in the release that the scene was being held for further investigation. The shooting is under investigation.