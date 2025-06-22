Flashback: Iranian Illegal Warns of Military Coming Through the Border

“So, what would prevent a terrorist from doing the same thing,” the interviewer asked.

“Exactly nothing. That’s scary, really scary.” He said the politicians in Europe are sleeping now. “Don’t be offended, but Joe Biden is sleeping at the moment.”

They both agreed Joe Biden is “terrible.”

The Iranian said, “All of the war. Just look at the world. We have three wars, we have sanctions, and we have a recession on the entire planet. Everyone says I’m wrong, but whether you like it or not, if a recession comes in the US, epidemic or pandemic comes in all the countries, Joe Biden is doing this.”

The interviewer asked if he wanted Trump back, and he said even if it meant he was deported, he would want Trump back.

He quoted Ronald Reagan: The US is the last stand against the fall of democracy. If the US falls, everyone falls.

He said he’s born Muslim but doesn’t believe in it. It’s bad for the world. He told the interviewer that there are lots of radical Islamists in the US, and if Allah tells them to become terrorists, they will.

He added that the argument against guns making the country “unsafe” is “ridiculous.” The Islamists are the threat.

If this fellow isn’t playing us, we need him as an immigrant.