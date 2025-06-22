Bloomberg: Iran Has No Visible Allies

Latest Out of Iran

Iranian TV claims “A night is coming the likes of which has never been seen before.” They included a photo of a missile allegedly ready for deployment.

They’re talking tough, but they seem to have lost their allies except for some who are offering meaningless rhetoric. That doesn’t mean the situation isn’t extremely dangerous.

According to Bloomberg, Iran’s leaders are discovering they’re on their own against the US and Israel, without the network of proxies and allies that allowed them to project power in the Middle East and beyond.

However, their allies are MIA.

Bloomberg:

Russia and China are sitting on the sidelines and offering only rhetorical support. Militia groups Iran has armed and funded for years are refusing or unable to enter the fight in support of their patron, says Bloomberg.

After decades of being stuck in a game of fragile detente, the entire geopolitical order of the Middle East is being redone. The Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel was only the beginning. It led to multiple conflicts and tested decades-long alliances. It offered Trump, on his return to power this year, a chance to do what no president before him had dared by attacking Iran so aggressively and directly.

Iran’s leadership qualify as playground bullies?

Putin explained why:

Putin was asked why he is not assisting Iran. His response: “Israel today is almost a Russian-speaking country, two million people from the Soviet Union and Russia live there. We take that into account.” pic.twitter.com/bgzNqNUdES — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) June 21, 2025

If that’s the guideline, we’re golden in NY. We have a lot of native Russians here.

According to Iranian media, Iran’s atomic agency says nuclear sites are quickly being rebuilt, activity to continue with greater power.

I don’t know how realistic that is.

FRESH IMAGES OF FORDOW Fordow at this moment, bomb craters clearly visible. https://t.co/cT1MOCvLnM pic.twitter.com/nL6jDl5ccN — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 22, 2025

Before and after satellite images from Maxar Technologies, taken on June 15 and 22, show a 5.5-meter-wide crater directly above Iran’s Natanz enrichment facility following U.S. strikes. @Shayan86 pic.twitter.com/6GNbZboVBs — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 22, 2025

An advisor to Iran’s Khamenei says the US “no longer” has a place in the Middle East. He said US bases used to strike Iran are “legitimate” targets. That would be unwise.

The AFP reports that Khamenei adviser says Iran’s enriched uranium remains despite US attacks.

Netanyahu has weighed in:

JUST IN Netanyahu says Israel has “interesting” intelligence on where Iran is keeping its 60 percent enriched uranium. pic.twitter.com/SKJeP8kkql — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 22, 2025

If the Straits of Hormuz are shut down, China has a lot to lose. They get 91% of their oil from Iran:

Who has the most to lose if the Strait of Hormuz is shut down? Not the US. It’s China. China relies heavily on oil flowing through that chokepoint. Nearly 45 percent of its total oil imports, about 5.4 million barrels per day, come through the Strait of Hormuz. A closure would… pic.twitter.com/oe0l2ZfpXs — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 22, 2025

