Bloomberg: Iran Has No Visible Allies

Latest Out of Iran

Iranian TV claims “A night is coming the likes of which has never been seen before.” They included a photo of a missile allegedly ready for deployment.

They’re talking tough, but they seem to have lost their allies except for some who are offering meaningless rhetoric. That doesn’t mean the situation isn’t extremely dangerous.

According to Bloomberg, Iran’s leaders are discovering they’re on their own against the US and Israel, without the network of proxies and allies that allowed them to project power in the Middle East and beyond.

However, their allies are MIA.

Bloomberg:

Russia and China are sitting on the sidelines and offering only rhetorical support. Militia groups Iran has armed and funded for years are refusing or unable to enter the fight in support of their patron, says Bloomberg.

After decades of being stuck in a game of fragile detente, the entire geopolitical order of the Middle East is being redone. The Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel was only the beginning. It led to multiple conflicts and tested decades-long alliances. It offered Trump, on his return to power this year, a chance to do what no president before him had dared by attacking Iran so aggressively and directly.

Iran’s leadership qualify as playground bullies?

Putin explained why:

If that’s the guideline, we’re golden in NY. We have a lot of native Russians here.

According to Iranian media, Iran’s atomic agency says nuclear sites are quickly being rebuilt, activity to continue with greater power.

I don’t know how realistic that is.

An advisor to Iran’s Khamenei says the US “no longer” has a place in the Middle East. He said US bases used to strike Iran are “legitimate” targets. That would be unwise.

The AFP reports that Khamenei adviser says Iran’s enriched uranium remains despite US attacks.

Netanyahu has weighed in:

If the Straits of Hormuz are shut down, China has a lot to lose. They get 91% of their oil from Iran:


