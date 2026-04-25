Flashback: US Allows Iran Regional Domination as a Nuclear Threshold State

Flashback: February 4, 2015

Iran Nuclear Solution: Regional Domination as a Nuclear Threshold State

There are reports coming out of Israel and the AP that John Kerry is working on a nuclear deal with Iran without keeping the EU in the loop. They have all ignored Israel. The deal allegedly allows Iran to become a nuclear threshold state. In exchange, Iran will assume the role of dominant force in the region and will promise to keep the peace.

The advantage will be that Barack Obama will claim the title of peacemaker as his legacy.

The Associated Press reports a nuclear deal with Iran is near at hand, according to President Hassan Rouhani. An alarming compromise over uranium enrichment is being reported. Rouhani is saying that “the West has realized that it should recognize the rights of the Iranian people.” Ali Larijani, a hardliner, is “not pessimistic.”

The talks will resume later this month, ahead of a March deadline. They are looking for a settlement by June.

Iran insists it must keep 10,000 centrifuges, but they will be less productive.

John Kerry said he understood that.

The U.S. was pushing for under 4,000, which would give Iran a bomb in a year should they decide to go for it.

That’s a compromise? It’s what Iran offered last March.

Supposedly, other measures would be in place to keep Iran from getting a bomb, such as requiring it to reduce its uranium hexafluoride gas. Can we trust them? Since they wouldn’t allow anyone to inspect during the interim, it’s not likely they ever will.

An Iranian analyst said not to get ahead of it, but he thinks the ideas are “innovative.”

Iran is demanding that sanctions be lifted faster than the timetable, and that is up for negotiation under this administration. Iran will, in turn, keep the peace in the region, as if they would do that as the biggest sponsor of terrorism in the world.

Israel Army Radio reported that Israel received word of a potential deal from the EU members, who are angry that John Kerry appears to be making deals behind their backs. Europeans are also under threat from radicals like the Iranians.

The report from Israel Army Radio is similar. Iranians would give their pinky swear to keep the peace in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.

That’s not a joke.

The EU opposes linking the nuclear issue to other geopolitical matters. Europeans suspect that Washington is operating behind Brussels’s back and that Kerry has not bothered to keep them in the loop in his talks with Iran’s negotiator Zarif.

Iran will be a threshold nuclear state if this is true, and they will assume dominance in the area, all sanctioned by D.C. The Iranian leadership is terrorists! They want “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.”

Iran is developing long-range missiles. Now, why do you suppose they are doing that?

The deal gives them all that they have now. It is against this backdrop that Democrats are considering not attending Netanyahu’s speech to Congress.

The Guardian