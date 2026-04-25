Flashback: Obama Compares Christians to ISIS at a Prayer Breakfast

Flashback, Sentinel, February 15, 2015

Obama’s National Prayer Breakfast speech eleven years ago, Barack Obama compared the actions of ISIS to slavery in the U.S. and the Crusades. He equated ISIS with Christians of 1000 years ago.

He’s great at moral equivalence.

Sounding like an impassioned Black Liberationist preacher, Barack Obama made it clear today that he feels the same way about Christians as he does about Jews and America itself.

No one needs to be told that average Muslims cannot be blamed for the maniacs destroying the Middle East, Far East, Asia, and Africa. What he doesn’t understand is these maniacs are not radical Christians or radical Jews or radical Hindus. They are radical Islamists, and it’s the year 2015, not 1291.

We are held in the tentacles of a radical who believes that the U.S. must become a welfare state and must have only a minimal role to play in the world’s affairs.

The Story

ISIS is beheading, crucifying, and burying little children alive. They burned a young pilot alive. Many have been beheaded by ISIS after they were tortured, and then the videos of their beheadings were put online by these madmen. They abduct, murder, and rape.

So, who does Obama immediately think of when he wants to make a comparison? Christians, of course.

He is also ignoring the rest of radical Islam. It’s not only ISIS. Al Qaeda is horrible. Boko Haram is horrible. The thousands of other jihadist groups trying to outdo each other are horrible.

This isn’t about ISIS. This is about radical Islam. It isn’t about bad Christians or Jim Crow or anything but radical Islam.

Until we have a leader who can identify the problem, we will make no progress in defeating the enemy.

On Wednesday afternoon, one day after Muslim terrorists set the Jordanian pilot on fire and burned him alive, President Obama held a secret, closed-door meeting with high-ranking American Muslims at the White House. The press was barred. You see, he believes Muslims are always the victims.

Barack Obama has an unspoken message for us—”God damn America!” God damn Christian America!

“Our chickens are coming home to roost,” and Barack Obama, an adherent of Rev. Wright’s ideology, will see to that.

Barack Obama is a revolutionary who hates traditional America and the Christians who founded it.