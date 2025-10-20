Florida Sues the States of California and Washington Over Safety

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed a blockbuster lawsuit against the State of California and the State of Washington directly in the U.S. Supreme Court. The question asked is whether sanctuary laws undermine Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL) safety standards.

The lawsuit, filed under the Supreme Court’s original jurisdiction over disputes between states, uses the deadly crash in which three people died over the incompetent, reckless illegal alien driver of a semi-truck.

The suit claims that California and Washington’s “sanctuary laws”—specifically the California Values Act and the Keep Washington Working Act—illegally prohibit their state agencies, including Departments of Motor Vehicle/Licensing, from inquiring into the immigration status of CDL applicants.

Federal law, governed by the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Act, requires proof of U.S. citizenship or lawful permanent residency for a standard CDL.

Florida argues that by bypassing these federally mandated requirements, the two states are issuing CDLs to unqualified illegal immigrants who may lack the necessary safety knowledge, including the ability to read and speak English, a critical federal safety standard.

It sounds like he has a slam dunk case, but I’m not a lawyer.

Holy crap. Federal investigators administered an English Language Proficiency assessment to the driver of the semi who killed 3 people in Florida . He “provided correct responses to just 2 of 12 verbal questions and only accurately identified 1-4 highway traffic signs.” pic.twitter.com/WDmlg7BHVL — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 19, 2025

According to the filing, state and federal investigations revealed the driver could not speak or read English, failed an English proficiency test, and could only identify one of four traffic signs. The driver had reportedly been issued a Washington CDL after 13 failed examinations, and a non-domiciled CDL by California the following year—despite federal regulations designed to prevent such issuances.

Florida now has to spend millions on increased inspections and other preventive measures to protect its residents from California and Washington truck drivers.