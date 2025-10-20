NYT Doesn’t Like Trump’s Overhaul of the Refugee System

The New York Times is deeply concerned about President Trump’s proposal to overhaul the refugee system to give favor genocide victims in South Africa. The Times fails to notice the four-year invasion under Joe Biden or the fight to keep illegal immigrants in the country and flood them with benefits. However, they are worried that we will give preference to the South African WHITE genocide victims.

The Left Keeps Moving the Goal Posts

Bolshie Los Angeles Mayor Bass admits that they make no distinction between undocumented immigrants (illegal aliens) and legal immigrants.

Laws, citizenship, sovereignty means nothing to her.

She makes up her own laws.

It’s bad enough we take in people from lands with completely divergent cultures from ours, but now we’re taking people in illegally without vetting and accountability for breaking our laws. Then we give them welfare at the expense of an unwilling citizenry. What a deal.

Dozens of CITIZENS have been detained without access to a lawyer or loved ones, some have disappeared from their families entirely. This is a clear assault on our rights. If they can come for citizens and legal residents, they can come for anyone. pic.twitter.com/lCcyTliIMY — Mayor Karen Bass (@MayorOfLA) October 20, 2025

Changing the Demographics Back

The New York Times is very concerned as they say in an article titled, Trump Considers Overhaul of Refugee System That Would Favor White People. What a thought after decades of disfavoring white people.

The subtitle is, The proposals would transform a program aimed at helping the most vulnerable people in the world into one that gives preference to mostly white people who say they are being persecuted.

Taking in white victims of genocide in South Africa would be terrible?

They write:

The Trump administration is considering a radical overhaul of the U.S. refugee system that would slash the program to its bare bones while giving preference to English speakers, white South Africans and Europeans who oppose migration, according to documents obtained by The New York Times.

The proposals, some of which already have gone into effect, would transform a decades-old program aimed at helping the world’s most desperate people into one that conforms to Mr. Trump’s vision of immigration — which is to help mostly white people who say they are being persecuted while keeping the vast majority of other people out.

The decades old program is the one Ted Kennedy foisted on the United States in 1965. It gave preference to disparate cultures and suddenly made the idea of assimilation into blasphemy.

The radical overhaul would give preference to English speakers, and white South Africans who face genocide. So radical to want that. It aligns with what the USA always did before radical Ted Kennedy, who famously killed a woman.

We had Europeans before and not much of a welfare system so we got people who were coming for the right reasons and who had the same basic ideals and goals as the natives. They contributed to the country and improved it.

Now we get poor Islamists who hate our values and want to make us into Mecca 2.0. We now bring in cartels, terrorists, criminals, warlords. Chances of them assimilating are nil. Do we really need more human traffickers?

The New York Times writes:

Mr. Trump and many American voters have rejected that role after years of record illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border. Although the refugee program, with its meticulous screening processes and years-long waits, is considered the “right way” of seeking protection in the United States, Mr. Trump has made clear he wants to crack down on immigration in general — both legal and illegal.

Who believes the refugee screening process is meticulous? The UN has been in charge of most of it and we all know how they love America.