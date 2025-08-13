Former US Attorney: Adam Schiff Could Face 20 Years in Prison

Conservative reporter Benny Johnson asked former US attorney for Utah Bret Tolman what would the penalties look like for an average individual leaking classified information. He was referring to Adam Schiff’s recently exposed alleged crimes.

Schiff is under investigation for mortgage fraud, and for leaking secret information to the press to overturn the duly elected administration, namely the President of the United States. While some of the crimes concerning the latter might be past the statute of limitations, if they are tied to a more complex conspiracy case, they are not.

Tolman said he could face 20 years in prison.

Bret Tolman

“The fine is up to $250,000 for every every leak that’s charged. So it depends on the counts in the indictment. Also keep in mind, some of the punishment hinges on the purpose that the classified leak or the possession of classified documentation illegally.

“So the purpose becomes very importan. If you’ll recall Comey when he said, No one, no prosecutor would prosecute Hillary Clinton for having classified information. It was just an outright lie, but there was always this question, this debate, what was the purpose of it? Was it just sloppiness? Same with Joe Biden. Was it sloppiness that he had all of these, you know, that he used the classified documents to write his memoirs?

“You know, was there anything truly nefarious about it? And there was some analysis of Donald Trump. But with, with President Trump, it was just you had him. We’re going to go after you, because that’s how we’re going to apply the law. But in reality, you have to look at the purpose to see whether or not there are aggravating factors here.”

He didn’t think it would rise to treason, but there are other serious related crimes.

“I believe this was in essence, the beginning of a conspiracy to take down a president, to impact his ability to lead. There are other statutes, conspiracy statutes, interference with, you know, official proceedings, etc.

“There’s question. A lot of people have question about treason. Is it treason? You probably don’t satisfy the elements for treason, but there are some related crimes that could come into play, and if you found that the individual was doing it in an effort to undermine the United States, you’re looking at potential penalties of up to 20 years in federal prison.”