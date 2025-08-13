California’s Bill to Turn Palisades Into a 3rd World Dump Paused

On February 20th, Senate Bill 549 was introduced to the California Legislature. It was allegedly to address housing shortages by giving authorities the power to purchase lots where homes were burned down so they can build low-income housing.

They want to turn the Palisades into a third world dump for some reason.

It has been paused until next year, but you can count on it returning. The pause is only until things calm down or people give up.

BREAKING: California state Senator @BenAllenCA just made the right decision to pause, until at least next year, SB 549, the bill that would have permitted governments to purchase & develop burned-out properties, under opposition/concern from local citizens & leaders

The proposal targets areas where Realtor.com reports the median home listing price to be $4.9 million. The bill would supposedly create “Resilient Rebuilding Authorities” funded by property tax collection.

Residents of Pacific Palisades oppose the bill, seeing it as a “land grab.” Only two building permits for single family homes have been issued since the fires, so, yes, it looks like a land grab.

They have weaponized the tragedy of the fires. For example, they are demanding homeowners pay for outlandish compliance upgrades like $5 million septic tanks.

The tyrannical Newsom government is exploiting the tragedy to increase government power and control.

The people are supposed to be telling their representatives what to do, not the reverse. They’ve allowed a tyrannical change in the relationship of government to the people.

Also, California wants the low income housing for people here illegally who will be completely dependent on them. People need to wake up to this.

Then There Are the “Investors”

While much of La Costa Beach remains a barren stretch of sand, a foreign investor has quietly acquired nine oceanfront lots — spending more than $65 million to secure some of the most coveted parcels along the Pacific Coast Highway, according to Realtor.com.

Who is the foreign investor? China?

California could save itself by electing Steve Hilton, but they seem to be suicidal. All the left has to do is claim this is all a conspiracy theory and people back off.