France Has Fallen: Watch Bolsheviks March Through Paris

The Bolsheviks march throughout France against nationalism and sovereignty every week. This past weekend, around 80,000 police were deployed. The communists blame the United States for their problems as they set the French streets on fire – literally. The leftist youth say they voted for a left government and that isn’t what they got.

Groups present included Antifa, The People After Communism, Anti-Imperialism, Free Palestine, Pro-Trans, and many others, all communist and fascist.

Antifa is very violent in France as they are wherever they exist. President Trump’s decision to declare them a terrorists group was exactly right.

Johnny St. Pete’s clip follows the communists from interviews to the beginning of the riots. You can watch them happen in real time and see how routine they are. They grow according to plan. Watch Antifa loot, burn, and stone police.

Not a French flag was visible during this; only communist, Antifa, Palestinian and terrorist flags could be seen.

Let’s not forget, the administration made certain Marine LePen cannot run for office over trumped-up crimes. She might have been able to save France.

This has gone on regularly for at least two years.

I wasn’t kidding when I said months ago Europe is FALLEN. NOT A SINGLE FRENCH FLAG IN SIGHT. The globalists have imploded the system & are now using their COLOR REVOLUTION/ANTIFA tactics in France. Their goal is “STOP NATIONALISM”.

What do they think is gonna happen when… pic.twitter.com/szZhI2JFR9 — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) September 21, 2025