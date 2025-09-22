Good Sign? Hamas Reaches Out to Trump

Hamas has drafted a letter to President Donald Trump, asking him to guarantee a 60-day ceasefire in exchange for the immediate release of half of the hostages being detained within Gaza, Fox News has learned from a senior Trump administration official and a second source directly involved in negotiations.
Trump, who has been trying to help serve as a peacemaker on the global stage, has previously called for Hamas to release all the hostages it took captive during the heinous Oct. 7, 2023 attack against Israel.
Hamas has said, time and time again, they will never accept a two state solution, or any solution that includes a nation called “Israel” anywhere in the entire region. They need to be treated as any enemy. We didn’t allow Japan and Germany to dictate the terms of their complete and unconditional surrender. We didn’t keep extending WW2 with pointless… Read more »
There must be no ceasefire, Hamas will only use it to resupply and rearm and continue their terrorism. They must be absolutely wiped out! If you stoop to negotiate with them you have already surrendered. They will just jerk you around to no end while they regroup and plan more terrorism. Wipe them out!