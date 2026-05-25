France Reached Their Limit on Bringing in Foreigners

France finally reached their limit on massive immigration. Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin says “we’ve reached the limit” and pushes a plan to HALT legal immigration for 3 years.

On May 24, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin told the Journal du Dimanche that he wants “a three-year moratorium on legal immigration.” Speaking to TF1 Info the same afternoon, Darmanin argued that France has “reached the limits of its capacity for integration and assimilation” and that a pause is needed to overhaul the system.

He framed the proposal as a way to give public services “breathing room,” but it is a sharp reversal.

“We could start by considering that residence permits issued for work, which is undoubtedly important in certain sectors of activity, no longer grant the right to family reunification. I also propose to reform the Constitution to allow the establishment of limiting quotas—and not indicative ones as is the case today,” explains the Minister of Justice.

Great idea. When is the US going to stop this obscene, uncontrolled chain migration, work visas, lotteries, and anchor babies? We have more foreigners here than they do.