Hopefully, Europe won’t start a full- scale war with Russia as the UK and France insist on sending troops to Ukraine to keep the war going.

Macron: In the weeks to come, the pressure on the Russian economy and the capacity of Russia to finance the war effort will drastically change.

The Real Peace Deal

At a meeting in Miami, American and Ukrainian delegations hammered out a revised ceasefire draft on Sunday. Europeans did not participate. This is the real peace deal. Europe is being sidelined.

The meeting focused on where the new de facto border would be in the east, after the 19-point plan featured significant territorial concessions in the Donbass and Crimea. Europe is still pushing a “coalition of the willing” which are vowing ongoing military support to the Zelensky government.

Last week Politico reported that when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio joined a discussion involving the coalition of the willing via phone call, and stated unequivocally that the White House wants a peace agreement in place before committing to any long-term security guarantees for Kiev.

Not willing to accept that, UK Prime Minister Kier Starmer, who can’t even defend his own country, pushed back, arguing that a “multinational force” would be essential for ensuring Ukraine’s future security.

Russia won’t agree to that. They have already rejected it.

France and UK Plan to Send Troops to Ukraine

Bloomberg then reported that the UK officials have already selected the military units they plan to deploy, based on several reconnaissance trips to Ukraine.

France and the United Kingdom claim somehow being more aggressive will bring peace. Russia won’t cooperate with this.

Admiral Dragone, Chair of NATO’s Military Committee

At a moment when President Trump is calling for restraint, de-escalation, and a peace deal in Ukraine, a top NATO commander says the conflict needs more aggression by the Western military alliance directly against Russia.

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, chair of NATO’s Military Committee, told Financial Times that NATO is considering more proactive measures in response to Russia’s escalating hybrid warfare.

A Pre-emptive Strike!

“We are studying everything… On cyber, we are kind of reactive,” Dragone said. “Being more aggressive or being proactive instead of reactive is something that we are thinking about.”That’s when he explained his view that a “pre-emptive strike” could under certain circumstances and context be classified as a defensive action. “It is further away from our normal way of thinking and behavior,” he conceded.

“Being more aggressive compared with the [aggressiveness] of our counterpart could be an option.” However, he said the questions that remain are: “legal framework, jurisdictional framework, who is going to do this?”

“If all we do is continue being reactive, we just invite Russia to keep trying, keep hurting us,” one Baltic diplomat was quoted in the FT as complaining.

“Hybrid warfare is asymmetric – it costs them little, and us a lot. We need to be more inventive,” the diplomat said.

If a Democrat won the presidency, we would be heading for World War III.

BREAKING: NATO may carry out a preemptive strike against Russia For the first time, the alliance is discussing the possibility of a preemptive strike on Russia in response to its hybrid attacks. Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, the head of NATO's Military Committee, told…

The Kremlin Responds

The Kremlin fired back to Adm. Dragone’s comments. Kremlin spokesperson Maria Zakharova called Dragone’s remarks “an extremely irresponsible step, indicating the readiness of the alliance to continue to move toward escalation.

I am afraid the Europeans will do anything to keep the war going.

This is madness.