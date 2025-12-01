National Guardsman Andrew Wolfe Gave His Nurse a Thumbs Up!

Andrew Wolfe, the National Guardsman who was shot by an Afghan terrorist, is now awake and responding to medical staff. He gave a nurse a thumbs up sign. Andrew, who is still seriously wounded and fighting for his life, also wiggled his toes upon command.

Unfortunately, the National Guardswoman who was with him at the time, Sarah Berkstrom, was shot multiple times, and did not survive.

West Virginia Republican Gov. Patrick Morrisey said during a press conference televised on Monday that Andrew Wolfe, a 24-year-old U.S. Air Force staff sergeant, “remains in serious condition.”

“We did have some positive news. We were told that Andrew was asked if he could hear. The nurse who asked the question [told him] to give a thumbs up, and he did respond,” the governor said. “We were told he also wiggled his toes.”

He added that Wolfe’s mother, Melody, has been asking Americans to pray for her son.

“Those prayers are working,” Morrisey said.