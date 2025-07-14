A French court opens the gates to refugees from Gaza, citing Israeli military actions as “persecution.”

According to Le Journal du Dimanche, without any political or democratic oversight, the National Court of Asylum is potentially granting refugee status in France to all Gazans.

The National Court of Asylum (CNDA) has granted all Gazans the right to claim refugee status due to their nationality. This decision could pave the way for their admission into France.

For the first time, Palestinians from Gaza will all be able to claim refugee status in France. The National Court of Asylum (CNDA) has decided to grant this status to all Palestinian asylum seekers from the Gaza Strip, due to violence related to their nationality, reports Mediapart and JFeed on Friday, July 11.

The ruling came over a case of a Palestinian mother and her minor son. They fled Gaza after the October 7 terror attack.

Ofpra would not grant them refugee status but the nine judges of the CNDA said the situation has changed and they could be persecuted by the Israeli army. The court stated that the acts committed in Gaza are systematic and widespread, reported Mediapart.

The decision is welcomed by organizations such as Amnesty International and La Palestine Nous Rassemble. However, activist Henda Ayari said “This decision puts our country in danger.” Imagine thinking Amnesty International and La Palestine Nous Rassemble are organizations to trust.

Ayari said that France has “already welcomed millions of people from conflict countries.” “Many come with their customs, their codes, which do not respect ours, especially regarding women’s rights and respect for democracy.”

At this point, France is suicidal.