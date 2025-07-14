USAID Sent 11K Viral Samples to Wuhan Informally

According to documents revealed by The Daily Caller, USAID sent 11,000 viral samples to the Wuhan lab. This was over the course of a decade without any formal agreement.

Documents show the samples came from Yunnan Province. That’s where close relatives of COVID-19 can be found. There was no security set up And there were no guarantee that the samples would be accessible to the US.

The entire episode is extremely dangerous. In hindsight, it might have caused the pandemic. The carelessness and lack of professionalism is mind boggling.

Former DNI John Ratcliffe said in 2021…the Chinese military ordered scientists at the Wuhan lab to experiment with coronaviruses as early as 2017 some of those viruses were 96.2% similar to the current coronavirus.

The State Department issued a fact sheet that provides evidence suggesting COVID-19 may have escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology Laboratory (WIV).

The fact sheet states that the Wuhan lab has ‘a published record of conducting “gain-of-function” research to engineer chimeric viruses.’

The stated further: But the WIV has not been transparent or consistent about its record of studying viruses most similar to the COVID-19 virus, including “RaTG13,” which was sampled from a cave in Yunnan Province in 2013 after several miners died of SARS-like illness.

The State Department’s release correlates with the World Health Organization (WHO) initial investigation of the origin of COVID-19 in Wuhan.

They didn’t seem to understand that the Chinese communists are not our friends.