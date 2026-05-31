From 85% White to Minority in Our Own Country by 2050

In 1965, about 85% of Americans were white. Today, that share is closer to 59%, according to census data. Latino and Asian American populations have driven much of the nation’s growth, reshaping political maps in Texas, Georgia, and Arizona.

Non-whites are set to become the majority for the first time in the US by 2050, a situation mirrored in up to 16 states—including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut—according to new census data.

Between the falling birth rates, chain migration, anchor babies, and the planned demographic changes by our social engineers, non-whites will be the majority by 2050 or sooner if Democrats get back into office. They would open the borders again. There is no reason to think otherwise.

In 2000, just three states—California, Hawaii, and New Mexico—had less than a 50% white population, reports the NY Post.

In 2000, just three states — California, Hawaii, and New Mexico — had less than a 50% white population.

The forecast trends are set to continue, too, with white people becoming a minority or close to a minority in a total of 24 states by 2060.

Some of those shifts involve Alaska, where white people will drop to 50% of the population by 2060, Louisiana at 51%, Massachusetts, 46%, Minnesota, 51%, Mississippi, 51%, North Carolina ,49%, Rhode Island, 47%, and Virginia, 47%.

If you think they will be nice to white people, you are sadly mistaken.

For some reason, Democrats decided white people can’t have their own country. Possibly, it’s because they see them all as future Democrats they can manipulate due to their neediness.