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Home Home Marjorie Taylor Greene Smears Baby Boomers

Marjorie Taylor Greene Smears Baby Boomers

By
M Dowling
-
2
46

Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest smear is against all baby boomers. Since Donald Trump is one, she is going to demean them. Greene is blaming all of them for the government debt, adding that we will all have to wait for them to die for millennials and GenZs to progress. She appears to be trying to turn the youth against the elderly.

Greene thinks this will make headlines because she truly has an exaggerated opinion of her importance. She is old news and should just try to enjoy her Costa Rican mansion.

It’s funny watching Tucker interview hacks who didn’t make it.

In America, we once respected our elders; now, people talk about how much better it will be when they die.

Her New Friend

There is hardly any American more disloyal than Susan Medea Benjamin, but this is someone MTG likes hanging out with.

MTG even claimed the Trump administration killed Charlie Kirk. Charlie and President Trump were close friends, and Trump isn’t a killer. It is awful that she would accuse him of it.

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