From the Center of Leftist Chicago, a Black Man Pleads for Help

Ben Bergquam is one of the heroes who has put his life on the line to report on many of the most critical issues of the day from the border to ICE assaults.

The man Mr. Bergquam interviews below wants the Guard in Chicago because these corrupt politicians keep getting re-elected and black politicians are selling them out.

George Blakemore almost had me in tears. We should be helping our own people before we let one more criminal alien into the country.

We also need people like Alejandro Mayorkas and Merrick Garland brought up on charges for what they have done to this country.

Ben “Ultra MAGA” Bergquam posted the interview below on Gettr; @benbergquam writes:

Wow – From the center of white liberal Chicago (Mariano Park), George Blakemore burns down the Democrat corruption!

There is a shift happening all over America as people realize the Democrats have abandoned them. As Mayor Johnson and Governor Pritzker declare #ICE free zones, the black inner city is rising up to say no more! No more supporting politicians who put illegals above American citizens!

Stay tuned for what’s next!

God Bless President Trump! God Bless #ICE!