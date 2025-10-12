Some Virginia Democrats Want to Kill Us But the Election Is Turning

Virginia politics erupted into a full-blown national scandal when screenshots of private, three-year old text messages were posted. They showed Democrat attorney general nominee Jay Jones fantasizing about shooting then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his children. The children were 3 and 5 at the time.

The National Review story revealed an August 2022 exchange between Jones – a former Norfolk delegate and one-time assistant attorney general – and Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield. In the texts, Jones described a scenario in which Gilbert “gets two bullets to the head,” followed by a wish that the Republican lawmaker’s children “die in their mother’s arms.”

In a phone call, Jones said maybe a few cops have to get killed so they stop killing people. And this man wants to be the attorney general.

Not one Democrat leader is calling for Jones to step down.

93% of Democrats

A poll was sent out to Democrat voters this week in Virginia. The poll asked if the texts sent out by Virginia Attorney General nominee Jay Jones that called for the murder of Republicans, their kids and police were disqualifying to run for attorney general.

The attorney general being the top law enforcement officer in the state.

The poll found that 93% of Democrats approved, are fine with a man who wants to kill people, and only 7% disagreed. That’s pure hate to me.

Ohh my god…. A poll was sent out to Democrat voters in Virginia The poll asked if the texts sent out by Virginia Attorney General nominee Jay Jones that called for the murder of Republicans, their kids and police we’re disqualifying to run for AG 93% of Democrats responded NO… pic.twitter.com/hMGTe67njH — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 10, 2025

Virginia Democrats give their full support to Jay Jones.

The Virginia Beach Dems issue a statement which “reaffirms its full support or Jay Jones for Attorney General” and “[calls] on all Virginians to line up behind Jay Jones” https://t.co/M3EeWyiQ6g pic.twitter.com/taDdtOBEYC — Blue Virginia (@bluevirginia) October 4, 2025

Hope in Virginia

However, there is hope in Virginia.

NEW POLL@JasonMiyaresVA takes the lead!!! Virginia voters are REJECTING @JonesJay. The tides have turned in Virginia, we MUST defeat Jay Jones and his evil rhetoric! pic.twitter.com/gFAQQFDNq9 — RAGA (@RepublicanAGs) October 8, 2025

MAJOR BREAKING: Virginia Democrat Jay Jones, who wants Republicans and their children to die, FALLS WAY BEHIND Jason Miyares (R) — and Winsome Sears (R) is within striking distance for governor AG:

Miyares: 49% (+6) [WOW]

Jones: 43% Governor:

Spanberger: 47.7%… pic.twitter.com/FHHVkPs3dD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 11, 2025

Miyares is surging.

Trafalgar released new numbers on Saturday that confirmed Miyares had surged and was indeed now ahead of Jones, in a poll taken from the 8th through the 10th:

Good. Miyares’s lead should continue to grow. https://t.co/acDxkB18zF — Anthony Sisk (@AnthonyJSisk) October 12, 2025

Hopefully, this will rub off on the governor’s race. Spanberger is running as a psycho, but it doesn’t seem to matter.

