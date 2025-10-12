Some Virginia Democrats Want to Kill Us But the Election Is Turning

By
M Dowling
-
1
19

Virginia politics erupted into a full-blown national scandal when screenshots of private, three-year old text messages were posted. They showed Democrat attorney general nominee Jay Jones fantasizing about shooting then-House Speaker Todd Gilbert and his children. The children were 3 and 5 at the time.

The National Review story revealed an August 2022 exchange between Jones – a former Norfolk delegate and one-time assistant attorney general – and Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield. In the texts, Jones described a scenario in which Gilbert “gets two bullets to the head,” followed by a wish that the Republican lawmaker’s children “die in their mother’s arms.”

In a phone call, Jones said maybe a few cops have to get killed so they stop killing people. And this man wants to be the attorney general.

Not one Democrat leader is calling for Jones to step down.

93% of Democrats

A poll was sent out to Democrat voters this week in Virginia. The poll asked if the texts sent out by Virginia Attorney General nominee Jay Jones that called for the murder of Republicans, their kids and police were disqualifying to run for attorney general.

The attorney general being the top law enforcement officer in the state.

The poll found that 93% of Democrats approved, are fine with a man who wants to kill people, and only 7% disagreed. That’s pure hate to me.

Virginia Democrats give their full support to Jay Jones.

Hope in Virginia

However, there is hope in Virginia.

Miyares is surging.

Trafalgar released new numbers on Saturday that confirmed Miyares had surged and was indeed now ahead of Jones, in a poll taken from the 8th through the 10th:

Hopefully, this will rub off on the governor’s race. Spanberger is running as a psycho, but it doesn’t seem to matter.

Podcaster and reporter Victor Nieves makes some great points about these hellish sanctuaries.

1 Comment
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

I think the dems lose both races. It’s lots like when Youngkin won.

1
