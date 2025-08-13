Further Confirmation of the Corruption of the ICA to Frame Trump

According to Fox News, former Director of National Intelligence, James Clapper, allegedly directed officials to “compromise” “ normal” procedures to rush a politicized 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment.

This was despite concerns from then-director of the National Security Agency Mike Rogers. Rogers said his team did have “enough time” to review the intelligence to be “absolutely confident” that Russia was involved in the 2016 election.

Fox News obtained declassified emails Wednesday from Tulsi Gabbard with this information.

The leading figures in the Russia Hoax have spent years deceiving the American public by presenting their manufactured and politicized assessments as credible intelligence,” Gabbard told Fox News Digital. “The email released today reinforces what we already exposed: the decision to compromise standards and violate protocols in the creation of the 2017 manufactured intelligence assessment was deliberate and came from the very top.”

Rogers acted professionally and comes out looking good. James Comey, John Brennan, and James Clapper were in a hurry to push the agenda. This is another smoking gun that Comey, Brennan, and Clapper knowingly falsified intelligence.

They are in big trouble. This will be addressed.

Newly declassified Top Secret emails sent on December 22, 2016 complying with President Obama’s order to create the manufactured January 2017 ICA about Russia expose how DNI James Clapper demanded the IC fall in line behind the Russia Hoax. Clapper admits that it was a “team… pic.twitter.com/fVHq9E1no7 — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) August 13, 2025

Then there is the illegal leaking to frame Trump..