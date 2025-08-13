FangFang’s Boyfriend Is Heading for the Hoosegow If This Is True

This is the one declassified @FBI record you should not miss! The October 2017 FBI report alleges leaking by democrats on the House Intelligence Committee was “not a one-time thing,” there was a “systematic process.” “…notes would be run up to the ranking member, ADAM SCHIFF,… https://t.co/hpEqgzVfAf pic.twitter.com/0XKTETk0aL — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 13, 2025

Eric Swalwell’s potentially criminal behavior was revealed in unredacted information newly released.

“The October 2017 FBI report alleges leaking by democrats on the House Intelligence Committee was “not a one-time thing,” there was a “systematic process.”

“…notes would be run up to the ranking member, ADAM SCHIFF, after which a decision was made as to who would leak the information…”

“This account was given by an FBI Special Agent based on their conversation with a GOP House Intelligence committee staffer, ” Catherine Herridge wrote on X.

“The 266 pages declassified via FBI Director Kash Patel contain multiple sources and protected disclosures about alleged leaking from 2017 to 2023.

“On X, Swalwell claimed the October 2017 whistleblower “made it up.”

Wait just a minute, @RepSwalwell. As I recall, you and @SenAdamSchiff told us that whistleblowers were unassailable and now you claim the whistleblower fabricated a falsehood… a FABRICATED STORY????? I’ve never heard of such a thing, asshole. https://t.co/MLKGg80H7W — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) August 13, 2025

“Sen. Schiff has reportedly called the records a “smear” as well as “absolutely and categorically false.””

Swalwell Deception

On October 20, 2017, Congressman Eric Swalwell (D-CA), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, criticizes Republicans’ handling of the Russia investigation, saying members have been “incurious,” “working with White House.”

Rep. Eric Swalwell suggested his Republican colleagues were looking to help the White House push its version of events rather than seek the truth in their probe of Russian meddling in the US election.

“At best it’s been an incuriosity, at worse it looks like it’s been working in partnership with the White House to tell their narrative and not to, you know, take back our freedom to choose in the next election,” the California Democrat said, when asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper whether his GOP colleagues were taking the investigation seriously.

All the time, he knew they were falsifying documents.

Earlier in the conversation, Swalwell said the latest dramatic revelations in special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe had made clear at least some in the White House had demonstrated an “eagerness and a willingness to work with the Russians.”

“We want to know now ‘what did that amount to?’” he asked, speaking during a CNN special about the Russia investigation. “Was it a successful working relationship? We hope now it’s a wake up call to my congressional Republican colleagues to get serious about this investigation.”

Then they framed Rick Gates, Paul Manafort and George Papadopoulos.

How about this moment where Swalwell questions his partner in crime James Comey while he communed with FangFang, a Chinese spy, a honeypot, who fundraised for him and pushed for his election. She was grooming him. He was the perfect dupe.