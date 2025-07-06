Fury Because Tucker Is Interviewing Iran’s President

Tucker Carlson will interview the President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian because he believes that Americans should hear everyone’s viewpoint and decide for themselves.

Carlson said he had conducted the interview with Iran’s president “because we were just at war with Iran 10 days ago and maybe again.”

Many would say we weren’t really at war. We blew up a few things.

“American citizens have the constitutional right, and the God-given right, to all the information they can gather about matters that affect them,” he said in a brief clip posted to social media on Saturday.

Carlson said the interview, conducted remotely and via a translator, would be broadcast after editing “in a day or two.”

Carlson said he had avoided questions to the Iranian President that he believed would not yield honest answers, such as the impact of U.S. strikes on Tehran’s nuclear program.

“There’s no chance he’s going to answer that question honestly—I didn’t bother to ask it,” Carlson said.

“Can you believe everything you hear from the president of Iran? Probably not,” Carlson said. “But that’s not the point. The point is, you should be able to decide for yourself whether you believe it or not.”

Carlson said he also asked President Benjamin Netanyahu for an interview.

The backlash is swift and harsh but it includes supporters as well. Why don’t people wait until after the President is interviewed before they flip out? Tucker can interview Iran’s President if he wants. He can interview anyone he wants.

Numerous people claim Tucker will be too soft on him, but he didn’t even interview him yet. Let’s hear the interview before the reaction. Some claim Tucker is anti-Semitic for conducting the interview. That seems absurd.

The current President of Iran is reportedly more hardcore than the last one. It might be interesting.

Our interview with the president of Iran. Watch it first at https://t.co/sLkXnGLauL. pic.twitter.com/SY4KvgA1lb — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 5, 2025

This is a good sample of the responses:

Daniel Greenfield said he the President of Iran is only a figurehead and his only job is propaganda.

“The President of Iran” doesn’t run Iran. He’s a puppet of the actual ruler, the Supreme Leader of Iran. His only purpose is to serve as a front for the actual regime Anyone interviewing him and pretending to take his title seriously, whether it’s 60 Minutes or Tucker, is taking… pic.twitter.com/eTtXXiqPXC — Daniel Greenfield – “Hang Together or Separately” (@Sultanknish) July 6, 2025

Journalism. Thank you for doing it. It’s sad that it’s “controversial” to interview a foreign leader. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) July 5, 2025

This is what journalists are supposed to do. — George (@BehizyTweets) July 5, 2025

Tucker is burning down his legacy in real time. It is kind of crazy. — The Gay Republican ✝️ (@GayRepublicSwag) July 5, 2025