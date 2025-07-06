Rosie O’Donnell Spreads NYT’s Hoax Story on Texas Floods

Rosie O’Donnell who self-deported to Ireland is still trying to become relevant. She is on a new rant blaming President Trump for making cuts to the weather service for the horrific deaths in Texas floods.

The National Weather Service (NWS) did issue an emergency report but thought six inches would be the limit. The emergency services were immediately activated but this happened so quickly at 3 am.

We can’t totally blame her. She was one of many. The New York Times spread the false story that DOGE cuts were responsible for key roles not being filled. That wasn’t the case.

Rosie O’Donnell wrongly blames President Trump making cuts to the weather service for the loss of life during the Texas floods. In reality, the National Weather Service office that services the affected areas had EXTRA STAFF during the storms. All Democrats do is lie. pic.twitter.com/P4ULS0TUPC — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) July 6, 2025

Meteorologist Corrects the NYT Disinformation

Chris Martz:

The NWS issued a flood watch for Kerr County more than 12 hours ahead of the flood. They also issued a flash flood warning for Hunt and Ingraham THREE HOURS before the Guadalupe River began to climb. There was plenty of lead time with respect to the forecast and issuance of warnings.

The flood was caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Barry becoming embedded into a broad mid-level trough over central Texas. These remnant lows are typically slow-moving and drop heavy rain over a large geographical area where the troposphere destabilizes. ️

This particular one stayed quasi- (fairly) stationary, and caused massive flooding along the Guadalupe River, something that has happened many times before. In 1987, a flash flood on the same river killed 10 teenage campers from the Pot O Gold Christian Camp, with another 33 swept away who survived.

It had nothing to do with climate change either. Camp Mystic is built on a floodplain. “It is on sediment that has been deposited by hundreds, if not thousands of floods over the last millennium,” Martz said.

Okay. Let’s talk some facts. The Camp Mystic flood disaster in Texas is very unfortunate, and I hope that all of the missing girls are found. The usual suspects are exploiting this tragedy to score political brownie points. Some left-wing activists are blaming this flood on… pic.twitter.com/ODX5Rmpm7G — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) July 5, 2025

