Gang-Related Horror: Children Killed at a Birthday Party in Newsom’s California

Authorities on Sunday released the ages of the four people fatally shot during a child’s birthday party at a Stockton banquet hall, including three children under the age of 15.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said the deceased victims were 8, 9 and 14 years old, along with a 21-year-old adult. In total, 15 people were shot in the attack, which occurred just before 6 p.m. Saturday at a banquet venue in the 1900 block of Lucile Avenue, north of Stockton city limits.

Officials have not released any updates on the conditions of the 11 people wounded in the shooting.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted, and online reports have linked the attack to local rap figures MBnel and Fly Boy Doughy, though police have not officially confirmed any suspects or motive.

