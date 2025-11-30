Secretary Rubio Tells the EU to Stay Out of Our Hemisphere

During a press session, following the Group of Seven foreign ministers’ meeting in Canada earlier this month, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio rejected EU concerns over American military strikes on drug trafficking vessels in the Western Hemisphere.

At the G7 in Canada, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio didn’t mince words after French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot called the U.S. strikes in the Caribbean “a violation of international law.”

As a side note, Mayor-elect Mamdani plans to follow international law in New York City. He won’t get far doing it.

The U.S. has carried out more than 20 such operations since September under Operation Southern Spear, targeting boats linked to cartels like Mexico’s Sinaloa and Jalisco New Generation, plus Venezuela’s Cartel de Los Soles. They are designated terrorist groups.

Rubio argued these actions defend against narco-terrorists fueling over 100,000 U.S. overdose deaths yearly, dismissing EU objections on international law and highlighting what he called their hypocrisy on defense matters.

Additionally, Venezuela flooded our country with criminal terrorists like Tren de Aragua, the ones Democrats protect in sanctuary cities, and they now have a foothold in every major city.

Rubio’s message to the G7 was pure 21st-century Monroe Doctrine: the Caribbean is our business.

Secretary Rubio Puts the EU in Its Place

The EU claims the US is violating international law by blowing up narco-terrorists, and Secretary Rubio is having none of it.

“I don’t think that the European Union gets to determine what international law is, and what they certainly don’t get to determine is how the United States defends its national security. The United States is under attack from organized criminal narco-terrorists in our hemisphere, and the President is responding in the defense of our country.”

Secretary Rubio found it interesting that Europe begs us to send nuclear-capable Tomahawks to protect them, but the moment America positions carriers in our hemisphere, suddenly it’s a “problem”.

The UN and EU are trying to control the world and the more they try, the weaker they become.

As Rubio said, the EU doesn’t set our laws. They don’t tell us how to defend our borders. And they don’t decide how the United States responds to criminal cartels operating on our doorstep.

America is under attack from organized narco-terror networks, and this president is defending the homeland, exactly as he should.

The President’s job is to protect America from any threat foreign, domestic, cartel, or otherwise.

The EU is arrogant over their past supremacy, long-past.