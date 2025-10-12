Garland Wouldn’t Allow Arrests as Radicals Broke the Law

It is clearly illegal to go to a Supreme Court Justice’s home and demand they vote a certain way. It is illegal to threaten to kill them or to show up at their homes with a weapon and zip ties and a clearly stated desire to kill the justice. Yet, then attorney general Merrick Garland refused to stop the protesters. They were allowed to continue as Marshals stood guard over justices. Ted Cruz said something that I didn’t know and it seems criminal.

Marshalls Had to Stand Down

Marshals were sent to the justices neighborhoods, but DoJ guidance specifically discourages them from making arrests.

The guidance specifically states that making arrests was, “not the goal.” The guidance told them arrests should be a last resort to prevent physical harm.

In other words, you can wave machetes and other weapons, scream into bull horns day and night, terrorizing Justices and their children. You can break the law in this way.

However, the law doesn’t say and there has to be physical harm. Leftists now say it’s only a crime if the Justice is actually hurt. Otherwise, everything short of that is okay.

The guidance to the marshals outside the justices’ homes warns that the law that made protesting outside justice homes illegal, federal law would be challenged in court. He’s basically telling them they are not on solid ground. Since when can an attorney general refuse to enforce federal law? Does the oath mean nothing?

To complicate matters, before making an arrest, it would have to be approved by the US Attorney’s Office. It says that any contemplated enforcement action should be coordinated in advance with the appropriate US Attorney’s Office.

Garland denied knowing about this. He said they can make other kinds of arrests, but not for threatening Justices? What does it take to make the arrests okay? A dead Justice?

This is complete anarchy.

Democrats have also decided it’s not illegal to be an illegal and they harbor them. Not true, It’s illegal.

Protesting outside a judge’s home with the intent of influencing the judge’s decision violates 18 U.S.C. § 1507. Biden’s DOJ blatantly refused to enforce the law because it disagreed with the Supreme Court in Dobbs. Fortunately, the statute of limitations hasn’t expired. pic.twitter.com/JMqURWUe6m — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) October 7, 2025

Don’t get in the way of a Democrat who wants abortion in the Constitution.