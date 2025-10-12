Democrats to Continue Shutdown “Until Planes Fall Out of the Sky”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer rejected the House-passed, clean, short-term stopgap funding bill to keep the government open for just seven weeks. He demanded $1.5 trillion in new spending. The one thing they won’t give on is Medicaid for illegal aliens. Yet, they publicly lie and say they don’t give Medicaid and free healthcare to illegal aliens.

Instead of working with Republicans to responsibly extend funding until November, Schumer chose a shutdown.

And then he had the gall to blame Republicans for the shutdown.

Dueling proposals to fund the government have failed seven times in the Senate.

According to CNN, Democrats are willing to keep the government shut down until “planes fall out of the sky.”

Democrats claim Republicans “own” the government shutdown. This comes after a Democrat advisor said this will continue until we see “planes falling out of the sky.” Why can’t Democratic members of Congress ever tell the truth? pic.twitter.com/dTUrt4Plb7 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 11, 2025

“Congressional Democrats are privately preparing to hold their position in the shutdown standoff for several more weeks if Republicans do not agree to their health care demands – and not even a missed paycheck for US troops will force them to yield,” CNN reported.

“Another senior Democratic aide said as long as public perception is in their favor, the party will not concede short of “planes falling out of the sky.”

What is going on is they are only following the dictates of the furthest left of their party.

President Trump has ordered Secretary Hegseth to reallocate funds to pay military three days from now.

Democrats don’t care about the harm they caused. With the help of the entire lying legacy media, they are winning the messaging war if you believe the polls.

They don’t care if their voters are fired.

TRUMP ON TUESDAY: “If this keeps going on, it’ll be substantial — and a lot of those jobs will never come back.” Now the Budget office reports that 'substantial' firings of federal workers have began at the White House.pic.twitter.com/OZC4saoMXP — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) October 10, 2025

Demons win the point and don’t care if soldiers go without pay and planes fall out of the sky.