Gaza UK Was in the Streets After a Terror Attack at a Synagogue

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, responding Friday to the Yom Kippur terror attack outside a Manchester synagogue and the pro-Palestinian demonstrations that erupted within hours, warned Britain is facing “societal breakdown,” declaring: “I feel more worried about the state of broken Britain than I ever have before.”

Hours after the attack, radical Islamists went onto British streets to celebrate the murder and terror attack.

We are a country that allows peaceful protest, but we are not one that allows the celebration of murder. My statement on the Manchester terrorist attack.

The Hate March

Days after a terrorist attack at a synagogue where two Jewish men were killed and others injured, radical Islamists took to the streets. Clearly, they think this is the right time to do it. This protest on October 2nd was organized and paid for by the Global Movement for Gaza UK. It is allegedly a “grassroots” movement seeking justice for Gaza.

They have pre-printed signs and the money is coming from deep-pocketed leftists. They are behind the flotillas. They claim the flotillas are to break the blockade, but it’s really about turning sentiments against Israel.

The radicals scream and threaten people they don’t like and call it a protest. They don’t care about Gaza. If Gaza’s problems are solved, they will pick up a new cause. It’s the Red-Green change agents bringing down a Western nation.

Few clashes and squabbles. Some arrests. At least 4 x territorial squad vans come in for back up. Protesters break theough cordon and police line moves back. Buses stuck in Whitehall

They were asked to hold back so Jews could be protected and they couldn’t have cared less.

This weekend, police were reduced to begging supporters of Palestine Action — a proscribed terrorist group — to postpone their protests, so that officers could protect Jews instead. Naturally, the so-called activists refused. Britain must show that it truly wants to keep its…

