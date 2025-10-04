NBC News Bonkers Over Attempted Assassination of a Justice

NBC News is mad as in insane. They aren’t reporting accurately about the ridiculously light sentence given to the attempted assassin of Justice Kavanaugh. Instead, they are calling the male assassin, Nicholas Roske, “a woman.” This alleged woman, now called Sophie, found his female side in time to get a lighter sentence. The judge took his ‘transgenderism’ into account in the sentencing.

JUST IN: A woman who pleaded guilty to attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh three years ago was sentenced to more than eight years in prison. https://t.co/jCMGirHsvw — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2025

She took into account that President Trump’s executive order requires ‘transgender’ inmates be detained in prisons corresponding to their sex at birth [which is still their sex]. The Biden “judge” who gave the would-be Kavanaugh assassin a light sentence claims it’s because Trump places people in prisons according to their birth gender. So apparently, claiming a gender change while awaiting trial to get a lighter sentence actually works.

He was willing to kill three justices and possibly family members, and he planned it for a month. He stopped when he saw law enforcement guarding Justice Kavanaugh’s house.

Nicholas John Roske was arrested after traveling from California to Justice Kavanaugh’s home, carrying a Glock with two loaded magazines, a knife, pepper spray, and zip ties. In 2022, he claimed mental illness was behind his actions. Later, he also identified as transgender.… pic.twitter.com/FVzW7a7fda — Clown World ™ (@ClownWorld_) October 4, 2025

Attorney General Pam Bondi vowed the Department of Justice will be “appealing the woefully insufficient” sentence for the would-be assassin of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh that was handed down by a Maryland federal judge Friday.

“The attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was a disgusting attack against our entire judicial system by a profoundly disturbed individual,” Bondi said Friday on X.

“@TheJusticeDept will be appealing the woefully insufficient sentence imposed by the district court, which does not reflect the horrific facts of this case.”