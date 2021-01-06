Georgia elections are tightening, but still looks bad so far – updating

The Fulton County officials won’t let credentialed monitors in, even though they were ordered to do so by a court. How can Republicans win like this? These Democrats are bulletproof.

We keep updating and changing the title to reflect the changing numbers. We hope this isn’t too confusing.

RESULTS AT 11:00

DeKalb is going slowly and will continue into the night. Dumps are still coming in.

RESULTS AT 10:40 PM ET

There are a lot of votes not yet counted in DeKalb which is a very heavy Democrat county. Anyone spot any tractor trailers coming in yet?

The problem is DeKalb is only 42% in which means there are another 130,000 or more votes for the two communists still to be tabulated.

RESULTS AT 9:54 PM

Perdue and Loeffler just took a slight lead. Will a toilet overflow now or will they have to count ballots that turn up for the next three days? Are the trailer trucks rolling with the fake ballots from China or New York?

The outlook is still not good. Perdue and Loeffler need bigger leads.

RESULTS AT 9:20 PM

Pray that the crazy pastor and China Jon do not win!

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE RESULTS AT NEWSMAX OR WATCH PEOPLES’ PUNDIT:

THIS WAS EARLIER THIS EVENING

We update on this link as information comes in.

Related