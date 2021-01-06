Alert! Fulton County BLOCKING credentialed monitors

It’s impossible for Republicans to win under these circumstances. What could the reason possibly to block credentialed monitors ordered by the court??? Outside of fraud, I mean!

🚨URGENT🚨

Fulton County, GA. has BLOCKED our credentialed monitors from overseeing absentee ballots and verifying signatures!

They are REQUIRED to allow our observers in by the superior court’s order.

Don't let them keep us shut out #MAGA warriors

RT — spread the news ASAP! pic.twitter.com/nTMkeqeFWz

— Defend Trump (@Defend_Trump) January 6, 2021