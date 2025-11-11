Top German investigators have been probing the Nord Stream explosion for the past three years and have found what they believe are a group of Ukrainian perpetrators. Unfortunately, a number of nations in Europe do not want this resolved. Poland in particular wants no part of it. They want everyone to blame Russia.

The WSJ calls the destruction of Nord Stream ‘the greatest act of sabotage in modern history‘.

Instead of pointing to the usual suspects (Russia), the evidence led the detectives towards a plot emanating from Ukraine – the people most likely to benefit from the act.

Evidence of Ukrainian involvement in the attack includes: location, tracking, facial recognition, and links to veteran divers who participated in the operation.

It is hard to believe that they didn’t have help from the Biden administration or the UK but so far this is all we know. This theory has come up a number of times, including on the pages of the New York Times. It seemed laughable; however, anything is possible as we’ve discovered.

The Wall Street Journal Report

BERLIN—For three years, a crack team of detectives gathered each weekday morning around a whiteboard at the German Federal Police headquarters in Potsdam, near Berlin. Now their investigation into who was behind the greatest act of sabotage in modern history—the bombing of the Nord Stream pipelines—is threatening to splinter support for Ukraine, the country they hold responsible.

Poland already has refused to extradite one of the suspects to stand trial in Germany. It instead views him a hero for destroying a vital source of revenue for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who has long questioned Germany’s dependence on Russian energy, ridiculed the investigation. The problem isn’t that the pipeline was blown up, he said. The “problem is that it was built.”

At home, the opposition AfD party has seized on public anger with how the bombings cemented high energy prices with no relief in sight. It is now campaigning to cut aid to Kyiv, a vital plank in the West’s support for Ukraine.

The commander of the sabotage unit was located in Italy

Another extradition case, this time involving a Ukrainian suspect in Italy, is expected to be resolved in the coming weeks and threatens to place Kyiv’s role under further public scrutiny.

There Are Potential Ties to Poland

The Ukrainian diver the team traced to Poland was subsequently taken to Ukraine in a black BMW with diplomatic plates, driven by the Ukrainian military attaché in Warsaw. Ukraine’s government refused to comment. Privately, a senior Ukrainian official said Kyiv acted after a warning from the Polish government.

This might turn a lot of people off to the Ukraine war.