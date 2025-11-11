Alarming Warning: A $3T Loss If SCOTUS Unwinds Tariffs

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States faces an economic and national security catastrophe of $3 trillion if the Supreme Court nullifies his use of an emergency powers statute to place tariffs on most nations.

“The U.S. Supreme Court was given the wrong numbers. The ‘unwind’ in the event of a negative decision on Tariffs, would be, including investments made, to be made, and return of funds, in excess of 3 Trillion Dollars,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in the early hours on Tuesday.

“It would not be possible to ever make up for that kind of a ‘drubbing.’ That would truly become an insurmountable National Security Event, and devastating to the future of our Country – Possibly non-sustainable!”

Trump also said his administration is looking into $2,000 stipends to lower- and middle-income Americans through tariff dividends, as well as to go toward paying off the national debt.

BREAKING At 12:37 AM President Trump warns America of the DAMAGE the Supreme Court could do by taking his RIGHT to put Tariffs on Countries “Return of funds, in excess of 3 Trillion dollars” TIME TO GET LOUD MAGA pic.twitter.com/K9gtSFypV2 — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) November 11, 2025

The Supreme Court has given some signals, but there might be new ones leaking through that they plan to find against the president on tariffs. I’m just judging from the White House postings online.

Tariffs aren’t trade wars. They are America First justice, Sec. Bessent says. Secretary Bessent has previously said, $3 trillion in tariff authority, national security, and executive strength. are on the line.

JUST IN: Scott Bessent nails it — Trump’s tariffs aren’t “trade wars,” they’re America First justice.

For decades, global elites gutted U.S. factories and sold our workers out. Trump flipped the script.

Now factories roar back, wages rise, and America produces again.

SCOTUS… pic.twitter.com/i0ClizNWod — ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump (@BarronTNews_) November 9, 2025