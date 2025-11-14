Germany’s New Speech Crime: A Cautionary Tale for the USA

German police raided the home of a libertarian named Damien N for the crime of calling civil servants “parasites”. They told them to think carefully next time about what he posts. They found a distantly-tied speech crime to use against him.

Eugyppius posted the story to his substack.

This is what he posted:

“No, anyone who is financed by the state pays no net taxes; they live off taxes: Every civil servant, every politician, every employee in a state-owned enterprise, everyone who is subsidized and financed by the state. Not a single parasite pays any net taxes.”

The took this poor man to the police station for committing a crime they dug up and didn’t know existed. They ran him through the whole procedure as if he were a criminal, and even took his DNA for their criminal database.

He’s right about one thing. No government has any money. Our money is what they use.

The post only had 402 views and 10 likes which means few saw it. It didn’t matter. The police, acting on behalf of the ULm public prosecutor’s office, raided his home.

The crime they assigned to his case was “inciting hatred in violation of section 130 of the German Criminal Code for his “rough remark about government ‘parasites’.” They used this remote criminal statute to shut him down. They warned him that he was now being watched.