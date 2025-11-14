SNAP went from 17M to 42M in Four Democrat Years

One of the good things that came out of the shutdown is the general public now knows how the Socialist Democrat Party corrupted the SNAP program. In four years, it went up 147% and now includes dead and lazy people as well as illegal migrants.

Sec. Brooke Rollins knew and has been working on it, but now everyone knows.

Since President Trump was in office during his first term, SNAP recipients blew up from 17 million to over 42 million. It is a 147% increase.

Forty-nine percent in this country are on food stamps even though it is illegal.

The US Government Will Rebuild the SNAP Program

On Thursday’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight”on Newsmax, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins discussed data on food stamps and said that data from blue states is “going to give us a platform and a trajectory to fundamentally rebuild this program.”

Twenty-nine, mostly red states, turned in their data and the government is suing to get blue states to send in their data. The news so far is shocking and the news from blue states will be worse.

At least 186,000 dead people received food stamps in one month and that’s only from 29 red states data. Another half million people are getting benefits twice.

They plan to have EVERYONE reapply for benefits to root out the fraud.

They are going to “make sure that everyone that’s taking a taxpayer-funded benefit through SNAP or food stamps, that they literally are vulnerable and they can’t survive without it. And that’s the next step here,” said Secretary Rollins.

Almost 13% of the country gets free meals. And 80% of the SNAP recipients are lazy able-bodied people.

Sec. Rollins explained that 186,000 dead people are getting benefits, and we haven’t heard from the blue states yet.

And this doesn’t include the free housing, education, healthcare, and so on. It explains why the country is heading towards communism and socialism, the ideologies that promise to make us all into an underclass who rely on government for minimal handouts.