Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Facebook Pinterest X Youtube
Home Home Giant California Meth Lab of Democrat Open Borders Illegals

Giant California Meth Lab of Democrat Open Borders Illegals

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

On Friday, the Democrats’ open-borders-to-drug-trafficking scheme came to the fore. The Justice Department oversaw the raid of a massive meth lab, seizing 3,000 pounds of meth and nabbing five Mexican nationals who are in the United States illegally.

God only knows how many of these labs are in the USA sanctuary cities.

California does nothing about the illegal alien cartels. In fact, the entire state is a sanctuary for them

Here’s another one.

Previous articleMoody’s Downgraded Zohran’s NYC Economic Outlook to Negative
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x