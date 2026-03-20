Giant California Meth Lab of Democrat Open Borders Illegals

On Friday, the Democrats’ open-borders-to-drug-trafficking scheme came to the fore. The Justice Department oversaw the raid of a massive meth lab, seizing 3,000 pounds of meth and nabbing five Mexican nationals who are in the United States illegally.

God only knows how many of these labs are in the USA sanctuary cities.

California does nothing about the illegal alien cartels. In fact, the entire state is a sanctuary for them

Illegal Aliens from Mexico Indicted for Conspiracy to Manufacture and Distribute Methamphetamine Related to a Clandestine Lab in Calaveras County, California “These illegal aliens allegedly operated a secret lab on American soil producing thousands of pounds of deadly drugs to… pic.twitter.com/3RFsWUF054 — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) March 19, 2026

Here’s another one.