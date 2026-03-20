President Trump: “Oh, I Think We’ve Won”

President Trump outlined the objectives of the Iran war on Truth Social and said the war is almost over. President Trump told reporters that they’re finished as a military power. He also indicated that he is leaving the security of the Strait to those who use it. Trump added that he will help if they ask. He is basically turning it over to them whether they like it or not.

Trump’s Post

We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran:

(1) Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them.

(2) Destroying Iran’s Defense Industrial Base.

(3) Eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti Aircraft Weaponry. (4) Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability, and always being in a position where the U.S.A. can quickly and powerfully react to such a situation, should it take place. (5) Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others.

The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it—the United States does not! If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated. Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

The allies refuse to send warships, and he’s basically saying he will leave regardless.