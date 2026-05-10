Globalist Grifter Tedros Tries to Blackmail the US with Hantavirus

The director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is making the hantavirus into another pandemic. He is using it to send a message to Argentina and the United States to rejoin his organization.

Tedros claimed any space not covered gives space to the virus, and “the best immunity is solidarity.” He is making it clear that he thinks every country in the world must submit to the WHO’s governance. What could go wrong?

The WHO was unreliable and catered to the Chinese Communist Party during the pandemic. Actually, he was worse than unreliable. He was dishonest. This is another grift. Tedros is grasping at the hantavirus over a relatively small number of cases to blackmail the US.

He wants the money and the control. Tedros wants us to know that if we don’t join his globalist scam, hantavirus could be unleashed on us. That’s the message. Join, or you could suffer. It is enough to get Democrats worked up.

The hantavirus spreads from rodent droppings. It won’t spread as COVID did.