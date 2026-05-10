Scary Democrats Planning to Run for President in 2028

New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez plans to run for the presidency in 2028 or run for Chuck Schumer’s seat. She says, “My ambition is to change the country.” She was speaking with David Axelrod, so we should take this seriously despite the fact that she is very incompetent. Axelrod is Obama’s King or Queen maker.

“What’s funny is they assume my ambition is a title or a seat,” the Bronx representative told Axelrod. “My ambition is to change this country. Presidents come and go. Senate and House seats, elected officials come and go.

“But single-payer healthcare is forever,” she added, in reference to the Stalin healthcare platform she has long supported over the private system.

Ocasio-Cortez then ran through a litany of her communist policy positions, saying: “A living wage is forever, workers’ rights are forever, women’s rights, all of that, and so anyways … to a finer point to your question is that when you aren’t attached, when you haven’t been like fantasizing about being this or that since the time you were seven years old, it is tremendously liberating.”

She plans to make us into communists.

This is a woman who just gave speeches claiming Black people created American democracy and that the Founding Fathers fought against the billionaires of their time. She made other absurd comments on a podcast with another Valley Girl type.

Pritzker Wants to Be President

As if that isn’t bad enough, J.D. Pritzker is looking to become president of the United States.

The billionaire Democrat has been ramping up his national profile, blasting Trump, visiting early primary states, and signaling he’ll be “more involved than ever” in the next presidential race.

While he says his immediate focus remains winning re-election as governor in 2026, sources close to him say he’s actively exploring a national bid.

He has allowed crime and criminal aliens to take over parts of Chicago. He is chasing companies out of Chicago. Morton Salt is leaving after about 100 years.